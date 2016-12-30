Flagstaff Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Holiday Event Resources

‘Tis the season to get employees, clients, friends or family together for figgy pudding, roasted chestnuts and libations. If tradition calls for a white elephant gift exchange or maybe who wears the ugliest sweater paired with a formal sit down dinner or appetizers by a cozy fire, Flagstaff has an abundance of party locations. For a memorable holiday celebration, choose one of these unique Flagstaff locations.

Local Attractions

Flagstaff’s attractions offer space that can be rented and used for group events. Using a local attraction will give guests an opportunity to view current exhibits and offer an activity to do during the party, which will save your budget with the entertainment included.

– Lowell Observatory offers an unparalleled view of the night sky.

– Riordan Mansion allows a step back in time to embrace the arts and crafts holiday era.

– Museum of Northern Arizona and Colton House bring a cultural and mountain town vibe to the festivities.

Fun and Games

Friendly competition always adds an extra level of fun to your seasonal gathering at one of these locations:

– Starlite Lanes for a fun evening of bowling.

– Uptown Pubhouse, Beaver Street Brews and Cues, or The Gopher Hole for a billiards Tournament.

– McMillan Bar and Kitchen for nostalgia with arcade games, among others.

Choose a Theme

Flagstaff has a variety of locations with a ready-to-go atmosphere ultimately saving decoration time and money:

– Holiday Lights – Gather at Little America Hotel where Flagstaff’s largest display of holiday lights shine brightly into the ballrooms or from the balcony of the Weatherford Hotel where a bird’s eye view of historic downtown’s glow is sure to add to the holiday spirit. Enjoy a holiday lit stroll in downtown Flagstaff with shopping, dining and more!

– Cowboy Christmas – Horsemen Lodge will greet guests on horseback and boasts a cozy lodge feel with authentic cowboy fare. At Hitchin’ Post Stables, take the group dashing through the snow in a horse drawn sleigh and warm up mid-ride with hot chocolate at their cowboy camp in the wintry woods.

– Après Ski – Don ski apparel at Altitudes Bar and Grill for an urban approach to a downhill lodge.

– Roaring Twenties – Send out a secret code word and direct guests to the Speakeasy Lounge for a relaxing evening of cocktails, costumes and requests for guest’s favorite piano tunes.

– Backcountry Wonderland – Take your party to Arizona Nordic Village for a backcountry winter wonderland. Yurts and cabins are available to rent for day or night, marshmallows and bonfires add warmth and more than 30 miles of trails offer cross-country ski adventures.

For inspiration on where to hold this year’s party, the Flagstaff Convention and Visitors Bureau offers an online list of venues available for the season at flagstaffarizona.org/holidayparties. The CVB staff is also available to help identify caterers and can also save time by reaching out to venues that fit the specific needs of any group size or type of party. Contact Jessica Young, meetings and events specialist at jyoung@flagstaffaz.gov. FBN

By Joanne Hudson

Joanne Hudson is the communications specialist at the Flagstaff Convention and Visitors Bureau.