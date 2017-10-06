Fourth Annual Northern Arizona Travel Expo Offering Travel Ideas

It’s time to get ready for Avenues of the World’s 4th Annual Northern Arizona Travel Expo. This year, the event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 5-8 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton located at 1175 Historic Rte 66 here in Flagstaff. No better place to be for Happy Hour!

Avenues of the World Travel has created this educational event for you. You can meet with professionals behind the scenes, ask questions and learn what products are out there that you may not know about. Avenues of the World’s Travel Consultants will be on site to help guide you and answer questions. This is your chance to meet face to face with representatives of renowned cruise lines, hotel chains and tour operators to get the inside scoop on all things travel. Have you wondered what the new travel hot spots are for 2018, 2019 and 2020? Stop by the event and find out!

A few new things this year:

Step right up! A photo booth will be there to commemorate the evening, while also offering a passport photo service on site. They will have passport application forms on hand.

Flagstaff Police Department will be on site to talk about travel safety abroad and close to home.

Enjoy an array of hors d’oeuvres as well as a cash bar.

There will also be three new and exciting live presentations throughout the Expo this year:

Presentations begin at 5:30 p.m. with Lindblad Expeditions to learn about alternative ways to explore the world. Although each expedition is different, there are some elements that are common to all of them: they are designed to take you to places of natural beauty and compelling history, avoiding crowded tourist stops to actively experience beauty, wilderness and the seldom-seen.

At 6 p.m., attendees will be able to join Backroads biking, walking, hiking, multi-adventure and family vacations worldwide. Backroads trips are chosen by discerning travelers of all ages, interests and fitness levels. Guests travel at their own pace with their own set of maps and directions for ultimate flexibility.

The final live presentation will be given by Viking Cruises at 6:30 p.m. Viking Cruises offers destination-centric river and ocean cruising designed for experienced travelers with an interest in geography, culture and history. Featuring onboard cultural enrichment and included shore excursions, Viking’s journeys are competitively priced for genuine value.

Avenues of the World Travel is excited to offer booking specials on site, featuring as much as $250 per person discounts, future trip deposits as low as $40 and special amenities such as extra ship board credit, free vacation excursions, upgrades and more. Gift cards will also be available for purchase on site. So no matter what you’re planning, or if you want to surprise a loved one – award winning agents have you covered!

So who will be there this year? For the cruise lines: Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises, Viking Cruises, AMAWaterways, Royal Caribbean International, Seabourn Cruises, Holland America Cruise Lines, Crystal Cruises, Seadream, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

For the tour operators: Club Med, Classic Vacations, Travel2, Abercrombie&Kent, Pleasant Holidays, Journeys, Ker & Downey, African Travel, Travel Impressions, Natural Habitat Adventures, Globus Vacations, TravelBound, Heritage Tours and Reveal America.

For the hotels: AMResorts, The Blakely New York, Enchantment Resort and Mii Amo Spa and Twin Arrows Navajo Casino

For the specialty services: Tahiti Tourism Office, Valais Matterhorn Tourism Office, Zegrahm Expeditions, Backroads and Lindblad Expeditions.

Don’t miss your chance to enter the Northern Arizona Travel Expo Raffle! Travel2 donated an Aussie beach bag, Pleasant holidays donated a $100 travel gift certificate, Ker&Downey donated a wine basket, African Travel donated a loaded safari wine bag, G Adventures donated an adventure goodie bag, AMResorts donated a three-night stay at one of their properties in Mexico, TravelBound donated a goodie bag, The Blakely Hotel New York donated a weekend stay, Twin Arrows Navajo Casino donated a one night stay with steak dinner at Zenith, The Matterhorn tourism Office donated a collectible Swatch Wrist watch, Celebrity Cruises donated plush bathrobes, Princess Cruises donated a travel cooler with collectibles, AMAWaterways donated a wine basket, Seabourn Cruises donated a goodie bag, The Fairmont Orchid Hawaii donated a two-night stay and many more amazing prizes. Only event attendees are eligible to win!

Also new this year, event attendees that are staying for dinner at either Sakura Teppanyaki and Sushi or at Woodlands Café will help support the Flagstaff Family Food Center. Doubletree’s Food and Beverage Manager has agreed to donate $2 per stamped attendee card to the non-profit.

The event is free to all, so bring the entire neighborhood to the 4th Annual Northern Arizona Travel Expo on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 5-8 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton located at 1175 Historic Rte 66, Flagstaff. The team at Avenues of the World Travel is excited to see you there! FBN

By Danielle Harrison