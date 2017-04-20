Let’s Make Flagstaff a Water Conservation Winner!

Hello Flagstaff! For this month’s column, I would like to talk about one of my favorite issues, water! Growing up in Flagstaff, I learned early on that water is one of our most precious resources. I am thrilled to be able to take my passion for water conservation to the mayor’s office. Becoming a leader in water conservation is one of the goals set out by City Council, and this year, for the first time ever, Flagstaff will take part in the Wyland Foundation’s Annual National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation! Flagstaff, I am challenging you to show the country that we are the most water wise town around! We’ll be competing against other cities with populations between 30,000 to 99,999. Winning will make participants eligible to enter into a drawing with $50,000 in prizes, ranging from a Prius to reusable water bottles. I hope you’ll all take part.

The contest is in its sixth year, and has shown itself as an easy and effective way for people to learn more about how to conserve water as well as other natural resources. Throughout the month of April, Earth month and Arizona’s Water Awareness month, we’ll be asking residents to log on to mywaterpledge.com and take a series of easy and informative conservation pledges. The community with the highest percentage of residents taking part will win.

Who can participate? Everyone – that means you, too, county residents! One of the things I really like about the Mayor’s Challenge is it also comes with a special component for schools, classrooms, teachers and students. Classes can help their city and enter to win Michaels gift certificates for their teachers and their schools. Educators can learn more, and view water wise lesson plans and activities at mywaterpledge.com/campaign/kids-campaign/.

Flagstaff has promoted April as Water Awareness Month for years and this challenge is just one more way to show the nation what a special community we have. We’ll be doing a couple of events throughout the month to promote sustainability and conservation and I do hope you’ll join us. We’ll open City Hall for First Friday, 5-8 p.m., April 7, for a kick-off event with art and films, and we’ll have information available at our annual Earth Day celebration, Saturday, April 22.

One of the many things I love about our community is that we live the values of sustainability and care for the environment. I also love a chance to show off our town. This is a chance to do both. So, Flagstaff, I challenge you to go to take the pledge today and let’s show the country that Flagstaff is a leader in water conservation! FBN

By Coral Evans

Coral Evans is the mayor of Flagstaff.