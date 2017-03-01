Locally Owned Businesses Move in to The Flagstaff Mall

Flagstaff’s only large-scale mall has seen its share of growing pains in the past four decades – from new and thriving to survival mode to expanding and growing outside its walls, literally. Today, The Marketplace includes more than 70 retail stores, restaurants and dining options, activities, home, garden and building merchants, auto dealers and the new Harkins 16-screen Cineplex.

“We want the mall to be a ‘destination place’ for all Northern Arizona residents and visitors,” said Bonnie Bouschet, manager. “We are centrally located, easy to find and have plenty of parking. Our patrons can have a great shopping experience, enjoy great food, indulge in a massage or pedicure and more. Our goal is to bring the retail stores our customers want, while supporting the local economy.”

Shoppers can find many of their favorite chain stores at the mall, as well as some local, homegrown businesses. The variety comes from the management’s commitment to both seasoned and new businesses.

The following are a few locally owned, non-corporate or non-chain businesses that have chosen The Flagstaff Mall as the best place to set up shop:

Jack’s Antique

When Jack and Vivian Delaporte started buying collectibles for their new home, they never dreamed three years later they would be spending their days and nights at the mall. Like many small business owners, they did not set out to open a business, but their passion for finding and buying art, collectibles, antiques and furniture opened the door to do just that. Jack’s Antique opened on Aug. 15, 2015.

“We always thought the mall would be a prime location, but weren’t sure we could afford it,” Jack said. “We were really surprised at how affordable the space was and the management was very supportive. As soon as we saw the space, we knew this was where we were supposed to open our store.”

Vivian describes the store as an adoption service or foster home for collectibles. “We attend estate sales to purchase amazing one-of-a-kind items from people who no longer want them and then we help the items find a new permanent home. We have items for advanced collectors and for those who are just starting to dabble in the world of art and décor.”

Jack says their best-selling items are the glassware, bronzes, furniture and other collectibles. “The paintings move the slowest, which is surprising to me. I grew up in a house with art and large paintings so I expected these items to sell quickly. We have many signed, expensive paintings that we sell for a mere fraction of their worth. We want these paintings to be loved and admired and part of someone’s home or office, not hang in a gallery.”

Like many small business entrepreneurs, Jack said they have all their skin in the game. “We don’t have investors and we didn’t borrow money to get started. Other than the merchandise, the biggest expenses we incurred were the display cases and our website.”

Frederick Fisher Jewelers

For more than 30 years, jewelry aficionados have been treated to friends-and-family service and the expertise of Tim and Lisa Terharr, owners of Frederick Fisher Jewelers. These longtime Northern Arizona jewelers opened their mall-located store in 1980. Their son, Ryan, is the operations manager.

Lisa describes what she says sets their store apart from other jewelers: “Our gemstones are real; we don’t sell synthetic. We offer on-site repairs and appraisals, and we carve, cast and set all pieces right here in our store. We don’t send our customers’ valuable jewelry anywhere else. Whether our customers are just looking and dreaming or actually buying, we want them to have the best experience.”

Why have they chosen to stay at the mall all these years? “People come from all over to shop at the mall, so we interact with numerous people every day, many of whom are regular customers. The parking is easy, the location is beautiful and management is dedicated to working with local businesses. It is a win-win.”

La Placita Express

The food court at the mall offers a variety of choices, including genuine Mexican food. La Placita Express is owned and operated by two sisters, Margarita and Maria Pena. Margarita runs a restaurant in Chicago, while Maria oversees the cooking and operations in Flagstaff. The grill-style eatery opened in the mall two years ago.

“We grew up cooking,” Maria said. “Our mom died when we were young so we had to learn to cook. All our food is prepared locally; no cans allowed. We make real, authentic Mexican food.”

Maria says the mall is a great place for their walk-up restaurant. “Since being open here, we have many people who have become regular customers. And everyone is so friendly. We love being here.”

Arts Connection

The Arts Connection Gallery, part of the Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff, is comprised of local and regional artists. The gallery is a place for coalition members to display and sell their unique creations, and host classes, art shows, book readings and more.

More than 30 members display and sell their talented works of art, including oil and water paintings, quilts, hand-woven tapestries, silks, jewelry, pottery, photography, beading, carved wood, woven baskets and more. Shoppers are bound to find a unique piece for themselves or as a gift for someone else.

Coalition Vice President Carol Rackley says opening the gallery at the mall has benefited both the artists and the coalition. “The mall is climate controlled year around and offers easy access and parking. Since opening at the mall, our artists have been able to show and sell more items. Each artist works at the gallery, which helps us keep our overhead expenses low. The mall was glad to have us and helped us find the right space.” FBN

By Starla S. Collins, FBN

Photo caption:

Jack’s Antique owners Vivian and Jack Delaporte showcase unique art and collectibles in their shop at The Flagstaff Mall.

Photo by Starla Collins