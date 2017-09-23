Suicide Claims More Lives in Arizona Than Homicide

Suicide occurs across and within all reaches and cultures. Arizona ranks eighth in the United States for death by suicide. The rate of suicide in Arizona is three times the rate of homicides, although not much is spoken about it since it is a taboo subject. In Arizona, there is one successful suicide attempt every seven hours, or 3.3 per day.

It is estimated that one in every six individuals contemplates suicide sometime in their life. This number is significantly higher in young adults aged 15 to 19 years old, where suicide is the second leading cause of death. A recent study revealed that many more middle-school aged children are now attempting suicide to cope with the many social, school and family dynamics they are dealing with on a regular, if not daily, basis.

Within Arizona’s Native American population, the rates are much higher than in the general population. The Navajo Nation has the highest rate of suicide among all the Native American tribes in Arizona, with suicide as the second-leading cause of death for Navajo youth ages 15 to 25, behind unintentional injuries.

Arizona had an average of 17.2 suicidal deaths per 100,000 population in 2015. Coconino County’s average rate per 100,000 people was 23.4 and 28.3 in Navajo County for the same year.

The subject of suicide carries the stigmas of depression and death, and most people don’t know how to talk about it, much less how to help someone who they fear may be contemplating suicide. One of the best things to do is learn to recognize the warning signs of someone who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.

NACA offers Native Youth Support Line: 928-774-6845

NACA’s Reach UR Life Suicide Prevention program is dedicated to identifying and offering support to individuals who are exhibiting signs of and are at risk for suicide. One major component of the program is the Native Youth Support (warm) Line, which offers peer-to-peer support, help referrals and an understanding peer to talk to and discuss many of today’s teen-life problems. The NACA Native Youth Support Line is available to any person aged 12 to 44 who may want to reach out and talk about the difficult subject matter with an anonymous peer. The warm-line is staffed by specially trained volunteers and is backed up by Crisis Resource Network for callers that may require more immediate assessment and intervention. In addition to the warm-line, NACA offers two suicide-specific trainings for the public on how to identify and assist someone who may be having suicidal ideations – the Safe Talk and the Assist Training.

September is National Suicide Prevention month and there is no greater way to share your compassion and skills as a community member than to participate in one of the free suicide prevention courses that NACA offers monthly.

Suicide is preventable, and through community efforts and proper training, we are hoping to make it a less significant impact on our Northern Arizona families and communities. FBN

By Jeff Axtell

About NACA: NACA embraces a holistic, integrated approach to caring for the whole person. Blending general health and wellness, behavioral health, community services, exercise and nutrition and support groups results in healthier individuals, families and communities. NACA offers integrated care to all people of all cultural backgrounds, including behavioral health services, lifestyle change classes and a low-cost fitness center, all at the same location. To learn more about all the services and programs NACA offers, visit NACAInc.org or call 928-773-1245 . Stay up to date on new services, events and health topics by following NACA on Facebook.

Jeff Axtell is the CEO of NACA.