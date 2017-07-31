Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Comes to Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort

Brian Parrish, Interim CEO of The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (Navajo Gaming), is pleased to announce Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort will host The Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall from August 10-16. The Moving Wall is a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. that has visited every state in the United States and has travelled to Puerto Rico, Canada, Guam, and Saipan.

The Moving Wall originated in 1984 for those who did not have the opportunity to visit the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. The Wall provides a place for the public to gather, reminisce, find healing and learn about the Vietnam War. More than 58,000 names are listed, including approximately 230 Native American names. The replica stands six feet tall at the center and covers almost 300 feet from end to end.

Parrish said Twin Arrows is honored to display the memorial.

“This is an incredible opportunity for veterans, their families and anyone interested in history to learn more and pay their respects,” Parrish said. “The Moving Wall publicly recognizes the sacrifices that were made by Vietnam veterans and shows the significant impact Native Americans make for the United States.”

On Saturday, August 12, there will be a guest speaker, Keni Thomas, a former Army Ranger and member of the special operations package, Tasked Force Ranger depicted in the highly successful book and movie “Blackhawk Down.”

Event details:

When: The Moving Wall is on display Aug. 10-16, with Opening Ceremony on Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

Where: Twin Arrows Casino Resort, 22181 Resort Blvd., Flagstaff, Arizona

Special Event: Saturday, Aug. 12 Guest speaker, Keni Thomas, a former Army Ranger and member of the special operations package, Tasked Force Ranger, depicted in the highly successful book and movie “Blackhawk Down.” Tickets are free and first come, first served.

About Twin Arrows Navajo Casio Resort:

Twin Arrows location, on the tip of the Navajo Nation near Flagstaff, has facilitated complimentary hospitality and business development – such as The Navajo Shopping Centers recent Glittering Mountain project announcement –increased tourism opportunities, improved the region’s infrastructure and provided much needed jobs in Northern Arizona and on the reservation.

As the only Navajo resort in the world, Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort showcases Navajo culture and features more than $500,000 in commissioned Navajo artists’ original paintings and other artworks. The casino offers live entertainment, more than 1,000 slot machines, table games and Bingo. The resort also includes a five-story hotel with 200 lavish rooms and suites, 16,000 square-foot banquet and conference center, fully equipped fitness center, heated indoor pool, video game arcade for kids and five distinct dining concepts. Visit www.twinarrows.com to learn more or book a room.

About Navajo Gaming:

Navajo Gaming (The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise) is a Navajo Nation wholly-owned business entity created by the Navajo Nation in September 2006. NNGE is authorized by the Navajo Nation to develop and operate Navajo casinos in accordance with federal and Navajo Nation laws, as well as the negotiated Navajo Nation-applicable state compacts (New Mexico and Arizona).

Navajo Gaming opened its first Navajo Casino on November 19, 2008 – Fire Rock Navajo Casino in Church Rock Chapter, near Gallup, New Mexico. The second Navajo Casino opened October 13, 2010 – Flowing Water Navajo Casino in Tsé Daak’áán Chapter, near Shiprock, New Mexico. The third Navajo Casino opened January 16, 2012 – Northern Edge Navajo Casino – in Upper Fruitland Chapter, near Farmington, New Mexico. The fourth Navajo Casino – Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort – is located in Leupp Chapter, near Flagstaff, Arizona. Currently, Navajo Gaming has 1,200 employees.

Navajo Gaming’s vision includes job growth opportunities for Navajos, to continue returning revenue to the Navajo Nation and continue building the Navajo gaming brand.