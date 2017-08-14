Waging Concerns

On July 1, the state of Arizona raised the hourly minimum wage rate from $8.05 to $10. In Flagstaff, the voters elected to implement a minimum wage significantly higher than the new state-mandated minimum wage. The vote and outcomes caused a tsunami wave of confusion, fear, excitement, emotion and arguments as Flagstaff’s new wage of $12 per hour was supposed to take effect on July 1, and continue to increase to $15 per hour by 2021.

After much debate and an extraordinary amount of input from employers and employees, Flagstaff’s new hourly minimum wage rate was reduced from $12 to $10.50 an hour, as of July 1.

Now, one month into the implementation of the new wage, City of Flagstaff Labor Standards Manager Cliff Bryson offers some insight. Bryson works with businesses and citizens to ensure compliance with labor rules and regulations such as the minimum wage, developing internal policies and procedures best suited for Flagstaff, and creating a strategic approach to awareness and community partnerships.

To date, the city is investigating two complaints related to the new law. “Overall, I believe business owners want to do the right thing and just want to know what they need to do to stay in compliance,” Bryson said. “Most employers want to pay employees more, retain employees and comply with the new law. They are also looking at best possible business practices and models. Our goal is to provide assistance to help businesses grow and operate more efficiently.”

The majority of concerns the city hears are related to the increase in expenses and planning for future minimum wage increases. Employers are looking for ways to increase revenue to compensate for the higher wage expense and manage things differently on the back end. This is where Bryson says the city and other agencies and organizations can be of help.

Prior to Byron accepting the position of labor standards manager, interim manager James May started developing an extensive network of resources and assistance options for local businesses, including technical assistance, workforce development, partnerships and education.

“Developing strong partnerships between agencies, professionals and businesses can help entrepreneurs create and implement innovative ways to raise revenues, decrease expenses and remain a vital part of the business scene in Flagstaff,” Bryson said. “Our office wants to provide assistance, whether it’s technical and/or workplace assistance, so we can help businesses stay in business and maintain their important role in the community.”

The city has collaborated with several organizations, including the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Development Center, Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College to create a network of resources, support programs, guidance and education.

Bryson says he also receives questions about how the State of Arizona’s minimum wage differs from Flagstaff, the new state earned paid sick time law, commission-based and tipped employees, where to obtain employer requirements and posters, and how the Office of Labor Standards is going to enforce the law.

“The Office of Labor Standards is here to provide assistance, to protect employer and employee rights, and to create a culture of voluntary compliance,” Bryson said. “I want to commend the business owners, residents of Flagstaff, and internal and external partners for tackling this difficult situation and working together to come up with solutions during this transition.”

Bryson is no stranger to caring for the community, enforcing laws and regulations, or to Northern Arizona. An Arizona native (born and raised in Winslow), he worked as a Community Code Compliance officer with the City of Flagstaff; a state trooper, gang detective and supervisor with the Arizona State Department of Public Safety; the director of training for Sturner & Klein; and a high school baseball coach.

The Office of Labor Standards is located in Flagstaff City Hall at 211 W. Aspen Ave. To contact the office, call 928-213-2070 or email at LaborStandards@FlagstaffAz.gov. More information is available at FlagstaffAz.gov. FBN

By Starla S. Collins

City of Flagstaff Labor Standards Manager Cliff Bryson says his office wants to help businesses with challenges, like finding ways to adjust to meet the new minimum wage law.

Photo by Starla S. Collins