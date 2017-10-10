New Pizzeria Wants Your Pie to be Healthy

The personality of pizza has changed over the years… and much for the good of our health. The legendary and oh-so-popular flat bread has morphed into a hearty all-inclusive meal, which Your Pie Flagstaff is set to serve when it opens March 2018. Owners Pete and Lisa Muscarella plan to be dishing up a clean, high-quality, healthy menu that will include custom handcrafted, build-your-own pizzas and paninis baked in a brick oven. Chopped salads, sorbets and rich gelato will follow, along with wine and craft beer.

The Muscarellas, who have lived in Flagstaff for more than 23 years, have a passion for pizza but stress their true passion is for people and building community. “We don’t want to be in the business of herding people in and out, we want to create community by providing space for families and friends to spend quality time together,” said Lisa. “Our goal is to partner with local special interest, non-profit and business groups and to host events such as fundraising, kids’ events and live music. At the end of the day, it’s not going to be about how many pizzas we’ve sold, but about the way we can pass along a smile, help someone breathe a little deeper or walk a little lighter. Guests can come and chill or grab a quick bite to eat.”

Another aspect of the Muscarellas’ vision for Your Pie Flagstaff is the drink menu, which will feature Kumbucha on tap and honey root beer. “I searched for months to find a root beer that uses local Arizona honey,” said Lisa. “I was so thrilled to find one. It’s these little touches that we’re excited about offering.”

They also plan to be serving triple filtered water at no extra charge. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options (prepared separately upon request) will also be available.

Pete, who owns his own commercial building company, will be constructing the 3,500-square-foot restaurant. His goal is to bring a unique concept to Flagstaff. Because of several requests, at the top of the list is a comfortable outdoor dining patio with a fire pit, and a separate patio for pets is in the blueprints.

“Lisa and I have spent endless hours designing and redesigning the layout of Your Pie to create an inviting atmosphere,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to knocking this building out of the park and opening our doors, so we can all come together for some good times, good food and good beer.”

“By partnering with local community members and businesses to host events such as fundraising nights, we hope to help improve the Flagstaff community and provide space for friends and families to spend quality time together,” said Lisa. “It will be an extension of our family values.” The Muscarellas have four children between the ages of 10 and 30.

“The Greater Flagstaff Chamber couldn’t be more excited to welcome Your Pie to the business community,” said Chamber Membership Director Kat Ross. “Lisa and Pete Muscarella are long-time residents of Flagstaff and committed to creating a restaurant concept that embraces and celebrates our mountain town.”

In their quest to connect with Flagstaff residents for input and direction, the Muscarellas have found Facebook to be the perfect tool for communicating. “People have voiced their opinions about what they want us to serve and what they’d like us to provide and we are taking it all to heart,” said Lisa. “We’re also running a contest to win pizza for a year. We’ve had one winner and will be drawing for another in February.”

Brian Phelps, a manager at Discount Tire, won the first drawing. “This was a pleasant surprise,” said Phelps. “I never win anything so I’m real excited about this. I can’t wait to try their pizzas.”

Your Pie will be located at 2619 South Woodlands Boulevard next to Staples and across the street from Walmart/Bashas Shopping Center. To enter to win the “pizza for one year” contest or voice a comment or keep updated on building progress and upcoming events, go to Your Pie Flagstaff on Facebook. The restaurant can also be reached at 928-850-5304 . FBN

By Veronica Tierney

Photo captions:

Photo by Veronica Tierney, Fresh Focuses Photography